In Nigeria, the presidential campaign headquarters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it had appealed a ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which invalidated the party’s leadership and the nomination of Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate. As Premium Times reports, the headquarters also asked Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to take action to enforce the verdict until the case is heard by the Court of Appeal.

Appeal and appeal to INEC

The ADC presidential campaign headquarters’ director of strategic communications, Phrank Shaibu, said that a motion for a stay of execution had also been filed. According to him, INEC was informed about the filed documents on 6 November.

At the same time, the motion for a stay of execution of the verdict has not yet been considered. Filing an appeal or such a motion does not in itself suspend the court ruling. The headquarters’ statement did not mention any subsequent court order prohibiting INEC from enforcing the Federal High Court’s decision.

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Premium Times notes that it was unable to independently obtain the notice of appeal, the motion for a stay of execution, or the correspondence that the headquarters claims was delivered to INEC. Shaibu also said that the ADC presidential campaign would continue.

Abuja court ruling

On Thursday, Federal High Court Judge Peter Lifu invalidated the ADC leadership headed by David Mark and annulled decisions made by that leadership, including the nomination of candidates for the 2027 elections. The lawsuit was filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC deputy national chairman for the North-East region.

The ADC leadership headed by Mark rejected the ruling, saying it contradicted an earlier Federal High Court verdict in another case concerning the party’s leadership. Earlier, INEC included Abubakar and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, on the list of presidential candidates. The commission’s response to the notice of appeal was unavailable at the time of publication.

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