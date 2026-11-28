Authorities in the U.S. state of New York have announced investments of more than $228 million in five maritime infrastructure projects. The funds will be directed toward port modernization, which is expected to support the future development of offshore wind energy, as well as manufacturing, employment, and maritime trade, OilPrice reports.

Projects at ports and along the coast

Grant funding covers projects at the Port of Coeymans, the Port of Albany, Derecktor Shipyards, as well as the Kalypso and Ionic Order projects. The Port of Coeymans plans to build a new berth for heavy cargo and expand port capacity.

Beacon Island at the Port of Albany is set to receive a multifunctional marine terminal. The plans also include upgrades to Mamaroneck Harbor, the laying of an underwater cable in Brooklyn, and the expansion of Ionic Order’s waterfront manufacturing facility.

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Preparing for offshore wind projects

Doreen Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, said that port infrastructure requires substantial capital investment and a long time to implement, meaning the investments are long-term in nature. According to her, developing such infrastructure will benefit the state regardless of its ultimate use.

The funding includes $200 million in grant money previously allocated for offshore wind manufacturing and logistics. It is part of a $500 million initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2022. The state had previously set a goal of creating 9 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035, which authorities estimated would be enough for about six million households.

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