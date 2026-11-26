In the United States, stormy weather ahead of Thanksgiving caused flooding along the California coast, traffic restrictions and the precautionary postponement of the traditional parade in New York due to strong wind warnings. In the coastal city of Pacifica near San Francisco, part of a wooden pier that had been closed due to its unsafe condition collapsed into the Pacific Ocean, Der Spiegel reports.

Flooding on the California coast

High waves spilled over coastal structures and flooded a number of coastal areas. Residents and visitors were urged to stay away from areas at risk of flooding. Some beaches were closed, while the waterfront in the San Francisco harbor area was temporarily shut due to high water.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie offered residents sandbags for protection against flooding and advised them to avoid non-essential travel. The situation was complicated by unusually high tides. The bad weather has also already led to flight cancellations and road closures.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

State of emergency in New Jersey

Strong winds and heavy rain were also expected on the US East Coast. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across the state in order to mobilize assistance more quickly if necessary. She warned of possible widespread power outages, road closures and detours.

In New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned residents about coastal flooding and urged drivers not to drive onto flooded streets. According to the emergency services forecast, wind gusts on Thanksgiving could reach 80–97 km/h. Because of this, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with giant helium balloons was postponed until Saturday: the event's rules do not allow balloons to be raised if wind gusts exceed 55 km/h.

Residents of Washington also received warnings to exercise caution on certain sections of the Potomac River waterfront.

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