Powerful storms are expected on the US West and East coasts, which could complicate road trips and air travel in the days before and on Thanksgiving Day. According to the American Automobile Association's forecast, 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, November 24, and Monday, November 30, BBC News reports.

Downpours and flooding in the West

The US National Weather Service has warned of a series of Pacific storms on the West Coast. They will bring heavy downpours, mountain snow, gusty winds, high waves and a risk of coastal flooding.

A strong storm is expected to reach the country's northwest on Tuesday evening and affect the region throughout Wednesday. It will bring particularly intense precipitation due to an atmospheric river — a large flow of water vapor in the atmosphere. Areas from western Washington state to Northern California will be hit hardest by the severe weather, while Los Angeles and most of Southern California are forecast to avoid the heaviest precipitation.

Significant delays are possible on roads, including Interstate 5 between Seattle and Sacramento. Mountain routes I-80 and I-90 may also be affected by weather conditions. The heaviest rain is expected from late Wednesday through Thursday, while another storm is forecast for Friday evening.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Storm in the East

On the East Coast, a storm near the southeastern United States is expected to intensify on Wednesday and move north along the coast, turning into a powerful coastal storm. It will affect Florida and the Carolinas on Wednesday, and reach the Mid-Atlantic region and the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day.

Meteorologists forecast wind gusts of more than 64 km/h in inland areas along the I-95 corridor, which connects 15 states and Washington. New York is expected to see heavy rain and possible coastal flooding on Thanksgiving Day. The launch of large balloons during the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been called into question due to the wind: city rules prohibit their use when sustained winds exceed 37 km/h or gusts exceed 56 km/h.

Risks to air travel

Air travel could be affected during a period when 5.96 million people plan to use domestic flights. San Francisco and Oakland airports are under a coastal flood warning due to high tides. San Francisco airport authorities warned of possible weather impacts and advised domestic passengers to arrive at least two hours before departure.

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