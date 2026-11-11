More than 58,000 households in southeastern Queensland, Australia, were left without electricity after several severe thunderstorms. The storms were accompanied by destructive wind gusts, ABC News reports.

Largest outages in Logan

The largest number of outages was recorded in the Logan area, where more than 43,000 households are without electricity. Disruptions also affected the Scenic Rim area, the Moreton Bay region and the Gympie area.

An Energex spokesperson said that the storm partially damaged a substation in Jimboomba, south of Brisbane. As a result, more than 9,000 properties in Scenic Rim were left without electricity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warnings of hail and heavy rain

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, large hail and heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon. According to the agency, several powerful thunderstorm cells formed over southeastern Queensland.

Thunderstorm activity was expected, in particular, in central Brisbane, Burpengary, Caboolture, Kilcoy and Mount Tamborine. Meteorologists also warned that the severe weather could affect Cleveland, Victoria Point, Ormiston, Peel Island and Brisbane Airport.

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