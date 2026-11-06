Chuck Schumer, the future leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, said Democrats would not confirm right-wing nominees put forward by President Donald Trump for the Supreme Court. He said this in an interview with the Associated Press after the Democratic Party’s victory in the midterm elections, The Guardian reports.

Democrats’ plans in the Senate

Schumer said Democrats would not confirm “any bad nominees” to the Supreme Court, lower federal courts, and Trump’s cabinet. According to him, Democrats will have enough votes to reject the president’s nominees and stop his other initiatives.

According to the publication, Democrats won 54 seats in the new Senate. Their number could rise to 56 if the party’s candidates win in Mississippi and Alaska, where results have not yet been announced, although Democrats are leading. As of Friday morning, Democrats also held at least 253 seats in the House of Representatives after gaining more than 40 seats.

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Composition of the Supreme Court

Four US Supreme Court justices are over 70 years old. The oldest and at the same time most conservative members of the court are Clarence Thomas, who is 78, and Samuel Alito, who is 76.

Thomas has not announced plans to retire. On November 5, Alito denied rumors of a possible retirement and told Fox News that he plans to remain on the court until the end of his term. Six weeks remain before the new Congress begins work, during which the Republican-controlled Senate could theoretically confirm a Trump nominee if a vacancy arises.

During his first presidential term, Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. This created a conservative majority of six votes to three.

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