In the United States, Democratic Senator from New York Chuck Schumer said he has the votes needed to be elected Senate majority leader. His rival in the race for the post is Democratic Senator from Maryland Chris Van Hollen. The Hill reports.

Schumer expresses confidence in victory

After a Democratic caucus lunch, Schumer told reporters that he was confident in his election and considered the race for the leadership post effectively over. He urged Democrats to focus on reducing costs and combating corruption.

Asked whether Van Hollen’s candidacy and the support of several Democrats for him indicated shortcomings in the leadership’s work, Schumer stressed the unity of the caucus. He reiterated that he has the necessary support to win.

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Assessments of candidates’ support

Schumer’s allies predict that he will receive more than 40 votes in the contest with Van Hollen. Van Hollen himself said he expects 15 votes. At the same time, only four Democrats who will vote in the December 1 election have publicly declared their support for the Maryland senator.

Among Van Hollen’s supporters, the publication names Senators Bernie Sanders and Jeff Merkley. During a meeting with colleagues, Schumer also welcomed Democratic Senator-elect from Mississippi Scott Colom, who personally met with his future colleagues at the Capitol.

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