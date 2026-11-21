An investigation by the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter showed that traffic from 425 websites in Sweden was sent directly to Between Digital, a Moscow-based company partly financed by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. France 24 reports this.

According to the investigation, potentially sensitive information about users was collected through a digital structure in Luxembourg and then transferred to Between Digital. Website owners considered the ad-tech groups that paid for cookies to collect data to be legitimate.

Data from popular resources

The websites whose traffic was tracked included the online directories Eniro and Hitta.se, as well as digital media platforms. According to Hitta.se, the service records around 400 million visits per year.

The list also included the Ratsit.se search service, which provides access to some information from public registers. In Sweden, under the principle of freedom of information, most official documents are public unless they are classified. This makes it possible to find, among other things, home addresses, salaries, dates of birth, and information on court rulings.

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Karl Hitt, a senior researcher at the Swedish state research institute RISE, said that Between Digital's central server is located in Moscow. In his view, the collected information may be accessible to the authorities of the Russian Federation as an aggressor state, including the FSB. The expert noted that data on who searches for information about other people, from where, and when may be of interest to a foreign state.

Profiling risks

Cybersecurity expert and founder of Triop Jonas Lejon stressed that combining the tracking of online behavior with available personal information could make it possible to profile people in detail. In his assessment, such data could potentially be used for pressure, blackmail, and threats.

Data was also collected from Familjeliv.se, Sweden's largest online community for parents. Over the past 30 days, the website recorded nearly 2 million sessions. Users of the resource discuss, among other things, relationships and problems at work, often using pseudonyms.

After DN's investigation, a number of websites ended their cooperation with Between Digital and began internal reviews. Ratsit CEO Gustav Kinde told the newspaper that the company had not known about this before journalists contacted it.

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