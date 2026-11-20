Swedish police, while reviewing suspicious transactions totaling €259 million, found that Revolut was the most common way to withdraw funds from Sweden in cases linked to suspected money laundering from Russia. The funds were most often sent to Lithuania and Ireland, Meduza reports, citing the Financial Times.

Assessment by Swedish financial intelligence

Sweden’s financial intelligence unit believes that neobanks such as Revolut carry an elevated risk of money laundering. It cited rapid remote customer registration and the possibility of converting money into cryptocurrency among the reasons.

The Financial Times also obtained data on complaints from Revolut customers in the United Kingdom. In 2025, the Financial Ombudsman Service received 5,076 fraud complaints from Revolut users, more than from customers of any other financial institution. According to the publication, Revolut has topped this list for three consecutive years and may remain first in 2026 as well.

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Supervision in Italy

On November 16, an Italian court placed Revolut under supervision, citing “serious shortcomings” in its anti-money-laundering mechanisms. According to Financial Times sources, the bank’s operations will be overseen by the European Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

Revolut was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur of Russian origin Nikolay Storonsky. The company has more than 80 million customers, recently obtained banking licenses in the United Kingdom and the United States, and plans to expand its presence to 70 countries by 2030.

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