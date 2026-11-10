In Sweden, the Council for Higher Education has proposed postponing the launch of language tests for obtaining citizenship. Reading and listening exams could be held in autumn 2029, while speaking and writing exams could take place in 2030. Stockholm University was tasked with developing the tests in May 2025.

As The Local Sweden reports, 18 months after receiving the assignment, the university hired development lead Lars Bokander. He began working full-time on the project on November 1, taking a one-year leave from his position as an assistant professor at Jönköping University.

Four parts of the exam

The future system is expected to consist of four tests: reading, writing, listening and speaking. The university team has already recruited and trained some staff, analysed similar tests in other countries, conducted a needs analysis and begun preparing potential test tasks. At the same time, Bokander said that the development of the tasks themselves is effectively starting almost from scratch.

The testing is intended to assess A2-level writing and speaking, as well as B1-level reading and listening. According to Bokander, a high-quality test must be reliable — producing similar results when retaken — valid, meaning that it actually measures language skills, and fair to participants.

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Piloting and digital format

Stockholm University has planned two stages of pilot testing: in April–May 2027 and in April–May 2028. This will require recruiting hundreds or even more than a thousand participants. Bokander called finding people willing to take the tests one of the biggest challenges.

After the first stage, the university plans to spend a year analysing the results of the reading and listening tests and preparing new tasks. In parallel, speaking and writing tests are to be developed and piloted. The additional time is also linked to the decision to conduct the first exams digitally: according to Bokander, paper-based and computer-based formats can produce different results, so switching to a digital test later would require new development.

Listening also involves playing audio files at test centres, which is easier to organise through a digital platform. Bokander noted that several rounds of piloting with a representative sample are needed to verify the reliability and quality of the tests.

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