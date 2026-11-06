In Sweden, the Sweden Democrats party said it would abstain during the Riksdag vote on Ulf Kristersson’s candidacy for prime minister without setting conditions. As The Local Sweden reports, party leader Jimmie Åkesson has dropped demands for ministerial posts or policy commitments in exchange for support.

Abstention during the vote

Sweden Democrats MPs are expected to abstain during the parliamentary vote. Under Sweden’s system of negative parliamentarianism, this is sufficient for a candidate to take office if a majority of MPs does not vote against them.

Åkesson stressed that the party would not participate in negotiations on the future government’s programme. At the same time, after Kristersson’s appointment, the Sweden Democrats intend to move into opposition and reserve the right to vote against all subsequent government bills, including budgets.

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The role of the Centre Party

The decision could affect the position of the Centre Party, which had previously said it would not support a government with Sweden Democrat ministers or a government dependent on their support. The Local Sweden notes that under the new model, dependence on this party could end after the vote for prime minister.

If the Centre Party supports Kristersson, a minority government will be able to seek votes for laws and the budget from various opposition parties — the Sweden Democrats, the Social Democrats, the Green Party, or the Left Party. Åkesson said his party has no prior agreements but is ready to negotiate with the government on issues it considers beneficial.

Kristersson has until November 10 to inform the parliamentary speaker whether he has managed to secure sufficient support for his appointment. The Local Sweden notes that the course of further negotiations will largely depend on the decisions of the Centre Party and the Left Party.

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