In Sweden, the Sweden Democrats have dropped their demand to receive government posts and said they are ready to abstain in a vote on Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson becoming prime minister. Party leader Jimmie Åkesson said on November 6 that this would allow his political force to move into opposition. The Local Sweden reports on the progress of coalition talks.

Previously, the Sweden Democrats had insisted they would support a new head of government only if they were given ministerial portfolios. Åkesson explained the change in position by the political deadlock after the election and his party's reduced vote share. He also said that being in opposition would allow the party to renew itself ideologically.

The Centre Party awaits proposals

Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist said her political force was ready to negotiate with both the Social Democrats and the Moderates. She called on both sides to submit reform packages by November 13 and explain how they plan to limit the influence of political extremes.

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Among the Centre Party's priorities, Thand Ringqvist named job creation, economic growth, conditions for business, emissions reductions, policy for rural areas and strengthening social security. According to the publication, there are differences within the party over the possibility of supporting a centre-right government that would depend on the votes of the Sweden Democrats.

Reactions from the Social Democrats and the Left

Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson proposed forming a centre-left government involving the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Centre Party, but without the Left Party in the cabinet. According to her, with support from the Left Party from opposition, such a coalition would have 176 seats in parliament against 173 held by the right-wing bloc.

The Left Party criticized both the Centre Party and the Social Democrats. Its leadership insists on receiving ministerial posts if a centre-left government is formed. Caretaker Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, whom parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén tasked with conducting negotiations on forming a government, said the new positions of the Sweden Democrats and the Centre Party had made this task “slightly less impossible.”

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