In Sweden, the leadership and parliamentary group of the Centre Party, by a majority vote, called on the party to support Ulf Kristersson as prime minister. Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist announced this after a meeting lasting several hours, The Local Sweden reports.

A decision without unanimity

The decision was made after discussions on the party’s future course, when negotiations with centre-left forces collapsed. It was not unanimous: it was backed by a majority of members of the Centre Party’s national board and parliamentary group.

Thand Ringqvist called the decision difficult. She stressed that the willingness to move forward within the framework agreement with Kristersson does not mean a change in the party’s position on the far-right Sweden Democrats. According to her, the Centre Party has not made any agreement with this political force.

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Parliamentary vote

The Centre Party, the Liberal Party, the Christian Democrats and the Moderate Coalition Party jointly prepared an agreement which, according to Thand Ringqvist, covers policies on economic growth, the green transition and welfare.

On Monday, Sweden’s parliament is to vote on appointing Kristersson as prime minister of a government that is to include four centre-right parties. Before that, the Centre Party’s advisory council must also determine its position on the vote; according to the publication, its members are significantly divided on the issue.

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