Swedish football club Sirius have won the Allsvenskan, the country’s top-flight league, for the first time in their 119-year history. In the decisive match of the season, the team defeated IFK Gothenburg thanks to a goal by forward Zalán Vancsa in the 87th minute, BBC Sport reports.

Final-day drama

Before the final round, Sirius and Hammarby had the same number of points. Stockholm-based Hammarby lost 0-1 to Västerås, while Vancsa’s late goal secured the title for the team from Uppsala.

Hammarby had overtaken Sirius with three rounds remaining in the season and had a better goal difference. However, Sirius remained in contention for first place and edged out their rivals in the final title race. For Hammarby, who last won the league in 2001, this could have been their second national championship.

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The Uppsala team’s journey

Sirius have spent the past 10 years in Sweden’s top division after returning there following 42 years in the lower leagues. The team is managed by 42-year-old Andreas Engelmark.

In the middle of the season, the club held a 14-point lead but began to lose its advantage after selling the team’s top scorer, Scotsman Robbie Ure, to Spain’s Sevilla in August. Sirius became the 13th different winner of the Allsvenskan in the 21st century. A year earlier, Mjällby won their first title.

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