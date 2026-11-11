Switzerland submits Gaza documentary for Oscar — The National

Switzerland has submitted director Nicolas Wadimoff’s documentary Who Is Still Alive for the Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category. In the film, nine Palestinians speak about what they experienced during the war in Gaza and the lives they left behind.

As The National reports, the film was initially planned to be shot in Switzerland, at the Vidy Theatre in Lausanne. The team expected to work for three weeks and planned to involve psychologists and mentors for the children. However, Swiss authorities denied the participants visas, so production was moved to South Africa.

Filming in South Africa

The team had only 10 days to prepare the new filming session in South Africa. On a black soundstage, the participants drew the outlines of their homes on the floor and spoke about their own experiences. Wadimoff first met them between March and May 2024, while filming in South Africa took place in October of the same year.

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The director said that he gave each participant several hours to speak through an interpreter. The conversations concerned life before the war, events during it and a possible future. The final version of the film retained long pauses when participants could not immediately continue their stories.

Oscar campaign

Following the decision of Switzerland’s Federal Office of Culture, Wadimoff is campaigning in support of the film. According to him, Switzerland provided some financial support after the film was selected, but the creators need to find additional funds. The director has already held a private screening in Dubai and is preparing to travel to Los Angeles to present the film to members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Wadimoff, who has been making documentary films for more than three decades, called this his first Oscar campaign. He noted that the creators do not have star actors and plan to promote the film through “humanity.” International entries will compete for a place on the Academy’s shortlist in December, and the five nominees will be announced the following month.

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