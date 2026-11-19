In Switzerland, around 2,000 service members have begun multi-day exercises dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure. As Anadolu Agency reports, the maneuvers are intended to strengthen coordination between military formations and their cooperation with civilian security partners.

Participation of three battalions

Three battalions of Territorial Division 4 and other units of the Swiss Armed Forces are taking part in the exercises. The drills will continue until next Tuesday.

The maneuvers are being held in the northwest of the country, although the usual operational area of Territorial Division 4 is eastern Switzerland.

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Protection of nuclear power plant and fuel depots

The military is cooperating with the cantonal police forces of Aargau and Solothurn. During the training, they are practicing the protection of important facilities, including the Gösgen nuclear power plant in the canton of Solothurn and fuel depots.

The exercise scenario simulates a tense security situation below the threshold of war, in which civilian security forces request military assistance. Participants are training coordination between military formations, deployment in operational areas, cooperation with police, self-protection, and maintaining operational capabilities over an extended period. The army said that the results of the maneuvers would be used to develop military training and procedures.

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