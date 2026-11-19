Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has raised its forecast for combined peak sales of Kesimpta, Scemblix and Leqvio to $18 billion from the previous $14 billion, CNBC reports.

Forecasts for three drugs

Kesimpta is used to treat multiple sclerosis, Scemblix treats leukemia, and Leqvio is intended to lower cholesterol levels. Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan explained the revised forecasts by the strong commercial performance of these drugs.

According to him, Kesimpta and Scemblix are gaining market share, while Leqvio is seeing strong demand in the United States and Asia. Narasimhan said that sales performance in the market was the main reason for raising the forecasts.

Growth through 2031

At the same time, Novartis forecasts annual sales growth of 5% through 2031. This is slightly below its previous guidance of 5–6% through 2030, although the forecasts cover different five-year periods.

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Narasimhan linked the updated forecast to the expected emergence of generic competition in the United States for the breast cancer drug Kisqali in the second half of 2031. Citi analysts noted that Novartis' sales forecast for 2031 is about 3% above consensus expectations. At the same time, they expect the market to remain skeptical about growth after 2031 until new data on the development pipeline emerge.

Clinical setbacks

The company has recently suffered several setbacks in clinical trials. In September, a trial of the cardiovascular drug pelacarsen did not demonstrate an improvement in cardiovascular outcomes. The following day, the drug del-desiran, intended to treat a disease that causes muscle wasting, failed in a late-stage study.

Following this, Novartis shares fell by nearly 11% — the company's largest one-day stock decline since 1987. Narasimhan defended Novartis' capital allocation strategy after the failure of del-desiran, which the company acquired as part of a $12 billion deal with Avidity Biosciences.

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