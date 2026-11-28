Swiss packaging company SIG increased its inventories by approximately €80 million in the first half of 2026. The company deliberately built up part of these inventories as a reserve due to uncertainty in supply chains amid the war in Iran. Fortune reports. The company is moving away from the just-in-time supply model, under which materials arrive as needed for production, in favor of building buffer stocks.

SIG CEO Mikko Keto said in the first-half report that the conflict in the Middle East had increased uncertainty and disrupted global trade flows. As a result, the costs of polymers, aluminum, and freight rose. According to Keto, the company’s surcharges made it possible to offset the increase in costs.

SIG’s adjusted EBIT margin rose by 80 basis points to 15.6%, while revenue in constant currency increased by 0.8%. At the same time, free cash flow for the first half remained negative at minus €32 million, although this was more than €100 million better than a year earlier. Ann-Christin Erkens, who was chief financial officer at the time and now heads the company, said that SIG could reduce inventories by the end of the year or maintain their level, depending on market instability.

Companies are building reserves

In an August BSI survey of supply chain professionals, 81% of respondents said their companies were already stockpiling inventory or strategic reserves, or planned to do so. More than a third of survey participants also planned to raise prices within six months.

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China is pursuing a similar strategy at the state level. The country had been building up strategic oil reserves for years, allowing it to reduce imports from more than 11.5 million barrels per day to less than 7 million barrels per day in June. According to the International Energy Agency, about 20 million barrels of oil per day passed through the Strait of Hormuz in 2025, accounting for roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade.

Reserves for US military bases

According to Fortune, citing internal planning documents reported on by Fox News Digital, the US Department of Defense is developing a requirement under which every major military base in the continental United States must be capable of independently sustaining critical operations for at least 90 days. The FORTRESS initiative provides for reserves of ammunition, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts, and medical supplies, as well as at least two qualified supply or production channels for the most essential needs.

The Pentagon did not directly link the FORTRESS program to Iran. SIG, meanwhile, raised its 2026 margin forecast to 16.0–16.5%; the company’s annual results are expected to show whether it will reduce its buffer stocks.

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