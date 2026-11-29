In Switzerland, according to preliminary results from four nationwide referendums, a majority of voters supported easing restrictions on the export and re-export of weapons. According to preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office, cited by Anadolu Agency, 55.31% of counted votes supported the amendment to the Military Materials Act, while 44.69% voted against it.

The government-backed amendment provides for exempting 36 partner countries from the general ban on arms exports to states involved in armed conflicts. At the same time, the document is intended to preserve Switzerland’s commitments to neutrality and international law.

Other voting issues

Preliminarily, voters also supported an initiative to restrict the use of fireworks: 57.99% of participants voted for it, while 42.01% opposed it.

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Meanwhile, 56.20% voted against a proposal to increase value-added tax to fund an additional annual pension payment. Another 58.64% opposed an initiative to eliminate tax disadvantages for married couples while retaining joint federal taxation.

Conditions for adoption

A majority of voters’ votes is sufficient to approve the amendment to the Military Materials Act. The other three proposals require a double majority — support from a majority of voters and cantons. Turnout exceeded 46.5%, and votes were being counted in all 26 cantons of the country.

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