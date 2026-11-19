The Swedish government said it seeks to prevent Russian athletes from taking part in competitions in the country. The authorities cited risks to Sweden's international relations, The Local Sweden reports.

Competitions in Falun

The statement came ahead of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, which are due to begin on February 24 in Falun and run until March 9. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international events under certain conditions, including without displaying national symbols.

Last week, Finland and Norway announced their intention to block Russian athletes' participation. The Swedish Ski Association had previously stated that it disagreed with the international federation's decision to allow athletes who signed a neutrality declaration to compete, but would comply with the decision.

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Possibility of refusing entry

Migration Minister Johan Forssell explained that the Swedish government cannot directly order the Migration Agency or border police not to admit athletes, as direct ministerial control over government agencies is prohibited in the country.

At the same time, he said EU rules allow countries to take into account the impact on international relations when making decisions on visas and entry. Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that Russia, the aggressor state, could use its athletes' participation in competitions for propaganda and to advance political interests. In October, Sweden also called on the EU to tighten visa rules for athletes representing Russia and Belarus.

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