In Sweden, Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlén said that by Christmas the country must either form a new government or prepare for snap elections. He gave political parties another week to overcome the deadlock in cabinet formation talks, Anadolu Agency reports.

Coalition talks

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson was tasked with exploring the possibility of a four-party coalition comprising the Moderates, Christian Democrats, Liberals, and Centre Party, Sweden Herald reports. At the same time, the Centre Party said on Sunday that it first wants to hold talks with Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson.

This concerns the possible formation of a government involving the Green Party and cooperation with the Left Party. Andersson said that talks are continuing intensively but provided no further details.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Next steps

One of the main obstacles is the Left Party's demand to receive ministerial posts, which the Centre Party opposes. Kristersson asked Norlén to grant additional time before the parliamentary vote on his candidacy for prime minister.

Norlén plans to hold separate meetings with party leaders next week, after which he will determine the next steps. A third vote on the prime ministerial candidate may take place at the end of next week or at the beginning of the following week. Under Swedish rules, four unsuccessful votes for prime minister trigger the procedure for holding snap elections within three months.

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