Sweden has presented a caretaker budget for 2027 that largely extends the current budget without new political initiatives or election promises. Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson presented the budget bill while awaiting the formation of a new government, The Local Sweden reports.

The budget largely carries over the parameters of the current year into 2027, adjusting funding to account for rising wages and costs. Social benefits linked to the base price amount are set to increase. As usual, the income threshold for paying state income tax will also be raised.

Defence funding

Sweden's Armed Forces will receive additional funding to continue rearmament. This decision is supported by all political parties.

At the same time, the police will not receive the previously announced funding increase of 2.8 billion Swedish kronor. The budget also does not include a planned 1.5 billion kronor increase in research spending, 400 million kronor to reduce healthcare queues, or 150 million kronor for higher vocational education.

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Cancelled cuts

Schools will avoid a planned 1 billion kronor reduction in state education support. Municipalities and organisations applying for climate investment grants will also avoid the planned 500 million kronor reduction in funding for the state Klimatklivet programme.

The caretaker budget does not provide for a planned minor increase in tobacco tax, which could have brought 300 million kronor to the state treasury in 2027. Due to the near-total absence of new spending initiatives, the government forecasts that the public finance deficit will decrease from 2.3% of GDP in 2026 to 1.9% of GDP in 2027.

The Swedish government also expects the economy to continue recovering in 2027, although its pace is expected to slow. CPIF inflation is forecast to be slightly above the 2% target, while the labour market will recover slowly. Parliament is due to vote on the budget framework on December 9.

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