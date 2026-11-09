The Swedish Ice Hockey Association said it will not play against Russia if the teams meet at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Canada. The men's U20 tournament starts on December 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Norway risks losing its place

As Global News Canada reports, the Norwegian Ice Hockey Federation said that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) informed it of its intention to include Russia among the tournament participants instead of Norway.

At the same time, the IIHF has not officially announced such changes, and Norway is still listed among the 10 participants on its website. The Norwegian federation said the situation remains unclear, so it still hopes its team will take part in the tournament.

Swedish Ice Hockey Association Secretary General Tony Wirén said he sympathizes with Norway's junior national team, which qualified for the championship but may now lose its place. He called such a situation unfair.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The positions of Finland and Canada

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association also reiterated that it will not play Russia while the war against Ukraine continues. At the same time, neither the Swedish nor Finnish federations specified whether they would agree to play against the Russian team if it competed under neutral status.

Last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the IIHF must reinstate Russia in international hockey. Russia and Belarus were suspended from international competitions in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot represent their countries in Canada while the war continues. A Canadian government statement dated November 3 allows individual athletes to compete under neutral status, but does not explain whether this can apply to the Russian team at the junior championship.

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