In Sweden, before the Nations League match at Strawberry Arena, they plan to honor five footballers who played for the national team: Viktor Claesson, Emil Forsberg, Emil Krafth, Robin Olsen and Martin Olsson. Interia Sport reports, citing the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet.

Honoring the players

According to the outlet, Emil Krafth is leaving the national team, and all five footballers will be recognized during a ceremony at the home arena. As Kim Källström noted, they meant a great deal to Swedish football and created many memorable moments in the blue-and-yellow colors.

Interia Sport writes that the tribute is to take place before Sweden’s match against Bosnia. Krafth is the youngest of the five players. The defender played for England’s Newcastle from August 2019 and has been without a club since July. He made 52 appearances for Sweden and scored no goals.

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Poland’s Nations League matches

Claesson and Forsberg scored all three of Sweden’s goals in the winning match against Poland at Euro 2021, which ended 3:2. Robin Olsen was in goal for the Swedish team at the time.

Poland will play two more matches in the Nations League: first against Romania, and then against Sweden in Wrocław on November 17. After four matches in Division B, the Poles have one win — 6:0 over Romania.

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