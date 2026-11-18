In Shenzhen, China, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi interacted in person for the first time since last autumn, when relations between the countries sharply deteriorated. As reported by the South China Morning Post, this happened on Wednesday evening before the traditional group photo of participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting.

A brief greeting

Takaichi shook hands with Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, before the photo session. After the handshake, the Japanese prime minister said a few words to the Chinese leader, but he only smiled in response.

Peng Liyuan also appeared not to say anything after the greeting. After the photo, all three exchanged nods, and Takaichi stepped away. There was no interpreter on the stage.

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Tensions over Taiwan

Relations between Beijing and Tokyo sharply deteriorated after Takaichi's statements about Taiwan. She said that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait could constitute a situation threatening Japan's survival and potentially open the way for military intervention.

Beijing repeatedly demanded that these words be withdrawn. According to the publication, China subsequently imposed export restrictions, cancelled flights, a number of high-level contacts and cultural events. Beijing considers Taiwan part of China and says it seeks to reunify it with the country, by force if necessary.

Arrival in Shenzhen

Earlier that day, Takaichi arrived in Shenzhen, beginning the first visit to China by a sitting Japanese leader in seven years. She was met on the platform by former Chinese diplomat Zhang Qiyue and Japan's ambassador to China, Kenji Kanasugi. There was no ceremonial welcome with young greeters, bouquets or national flags.

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