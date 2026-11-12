In Beijing, China, President Xi Jinping said on November 12 that Taiwan's complete reunification with China must take place and will definitely be achieved. During a speech at the Great Hall of the People, he called resolving the Taiwan issue an unwavering historical mission of the Communist Party of China, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Beijing's position on Taiwan

Xi Jinping said that China adheres to the course of peaceful reunification and the “one country, two systems” model. According to him, Beijing is ready for dialogue with Taiwan provided it recognizes the “one China” principle — the position of the Chinese authorities that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are parts of one country.

China considers Taiwan its territory, while Taipei rejects these claims. None of Taiwan's major political parties supports Beijing's proposed “one country, two systems” autonomy model. Xi also called on all Chinese people, including Taiwan residents, to jointly oppose forces that Beijing calls supporters of the island's independence.

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Speech marking Sun Yat-sen's anniversary

The speech was dedicated to the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, a revolutionary who helped lead the 1911 uprising. It ended the rule of emperors and established the Republic of China. Xi called Sun Yat-sen a great national hero, patriot and pioneer of China's democratic revolution.

In Taiwan, Sun Yat-sen is officially regarded as the father of the nation, and his portrait is displayed in the presidential administration. Last month, Taiwanese authorities urged citizens to stay away from Chinese events marking the anniversary, saying that Beijing distorts Sun Yat-sen's views and legacy.

Xi Jinping did not mention the possibility of using force. At the same time, China has not renounced this option regarding Taiwan, and its military operates near the island every day and is expanding its presence in the Pacific Ocean. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te says that only the island's residents can determine its future.

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