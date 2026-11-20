Chinese President Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The Chinese leader said the countries had together achieved an “all-round turnaround” in bilateral relations.

As Deutsche Welle reports, Xi recalled that since Albanese took office as prime minister in 2022, the leaders have met four times. According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, the Chinese president also called for expanding cooperation in agriculture, energy, the green economy and artificial intelligence.

Trade and differences

China is Australia’s largest trading partner. Relations between the countries deteriorated significantly under the previous centre-right coalition government in Canberra, which called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. In response, Beijing imposed restrictions on imports of Australian timber, coal, barley, lobsters and wine worth US$13 billion.

After Albanese’s Labor Party came to power, China lifted most restrictions on Australian exports. At the same time, disputes periodically arose between the countries, including over China’s missile test in the southern Pacific Ocean and Australia’s tightening of scrutiny of foreign investment in the critical minerals sector.

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Albanese said Australia must engage constructively with China, resolve differences, but not allow them to define the entire nature of the relationship. He also stressed that events in China matter to Australia.

Iron ore in focus

Later the same day, Albanese was planning to travel to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. They were also expected to take part in a business roundtable involving senior executives from Australian mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP and representatives of Chinese companies.

On Monday, Australia accused China of manipulating the iron ore trade by creating a centralized purchasing body to buy raw materials on behalf of Chinese steelmakers. Australia is the world’s largest producer of iron ore, and a single buyer has a stronger position in negotiations with sellers.

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