Chinese President Xi Jinping said during an event in Beijing marking the 90th anniversary of victory in the Long March that the country is facing a “new Long March”. He called on the party, the army and society to prepare for a difficult international and domestic situation and defend national interests, South China Morning Post reports.

Focus on party unity

Xi Jinping linked current challenges to the history of the Red Army’s Long March of 1934–1936, when communist forces retreated from Kuomintang troops and covered about 10,000 kilometres. According to him, overcoming defeats at that time became possible thanks to the consolidation of the party around Mao Zedong’s leadership.

The Chinese leader called the creation of a strong political core in the central leadership a decisive factor in overcoming internal differences and external obstacles. He defined the new Long March as China’s path toward building a fully modernised socialist state and the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” through Chinese modernisation.

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Plenum at the end of October

The speech came several days before the fifth plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, scheduled to take place in Beijing on October 26–29. Participants in the meeting are expected to consider strengthening party governance, internal discipline and political loyalty.

According to South China Morning Post calculations, of the 205 full members of the current Central Committee, 35 have either come under investigation or lost their legislative mandates. Chinese state media published commentaries after Xi Jinping’s speech supporting the centralisation of power around the party leadership. The PLA Daily also called on military personnel to strengthen combat readiness and meet army modernisation goals by its centenary in 2027.

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