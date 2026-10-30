Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said that China and the European Union are capable of resolving their differences through dialogue. As the South China Morning Post reports, the Chinese leader stressed that Beijing has always viewed the EU as a partner, and that cooperation between the sides outweighs competition.

Call for an equal dialogue

According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said that if China and the EU remain committed to partnership and conduct dialogue as equals, differences and challenges can be overcome without hindering the further development of relations. He also noted that China and Germany could send the world a positive signal by choosing openness over isolation and cooperation over confrontation.

Xi Jinping added that China and Germany, as the world’s second- and third-largest economies, have a special responsibility to ensure global economic growth. He expressed hope that Germany would maintain an open and positive view of cooperation with China and its development, and would pursue a rational and pragmatic policy toward the PRC based on mutual respect and equality.

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Trade differences

China and the EU have long had disputes over excess industrial capacity and trade imbalances. According to the publication, the sides recently agreed to restrict exports of Chinese hybrid cars for four years. At the same time, Brussels is concerned about the growing trade deficit, which last year amounted to approximately €1 billion per day.

Steinmeier, CCTV reported, also said that economic and trade differences can be resolved through dialogue and consultations to achieve mutual benefit. He said that Germany is ready, together with China, to support global peace and development, free trade and the rules of the World Trade Organization, as well as to oppose protectionism.

On the eve of the meeting, Steinmeier said at Peking University that Germany does not seek to sever economic ties with China but must protect its own economic interests. The first stop of his visit to China was the city of Hefei, where he visited Volkswagen’s local technology and research center.

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