Chinese President Xi Jinping called for stronger cooperation between China and Europe during separate meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Swiss President Guy Parmelin. Anadolu Agency reports.

Talks with Germany

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, during his meeting with Steinmeier, Xi urged China and Germany to choose openness and cooperation over isolation and confrontation. He said that the essence of trade and economic relations between China and the European Union lies in complementarity and mutual benefit.

Xi acknowledged that China-EU relations have gone through many difficulties. At the same time, he described problems arising in the course of cooperation as matters of development and progress, and said that differences can be resolved provided the relationship retains its partnership character and dialogue is conducted on an equal footing.

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Meeting with the Swiss president

According to the state news agency Xinhua, during talks with Parmelin, Xi described Switzerland as an important partner of China in Europe. He called for closer interaction to strengthen trust and certainty in China-Europe trade and economic ties, as well as in the global economy.

The Chinese leader separately noted cooperation in free trade and said China was ready to deepen interaction with Switzerland. After the meeting, the leaders witnessed the signing of a protocol on updating the free trade agreement between the countries, as well as several cooperation documents in scientific research, employment and media.

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