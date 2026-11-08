Australian club Sydney Swans defeated Western Bulldogs 7.4 (46) to 2.5 (17) in an AFLW elimination final at Henson Park in Australia. As a result, the Swans advanced to an away semi-final, where they will play Geelong, while the Bulldogs’ season came to an end.

Molloy played in defence

As ABC News Australia reports, the league’s leading goal scorer Chloe Molloy unexpectedly lined up in defence and helped Sydney secure victory in rainy and windy conditions. She finished the match with one goal, 12 intercepts and 14 contested possessions.

Tanya Kennedy also played an important role in the win, matching up individually against Bulldogs co-captain Isabelle Pritchard. Pritchard returned from a knee injury but was limited to 14 possessions and three clearances, while Kennedy made 17 tackles.

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Fast start for the hosts

Swans captain Lucy McEvoy opened the scoring just 20 seconds after the start, kicking from beyond the 50-metre arc in strong wind. The Bulldogs scored only one point in the first quarter, while Sydney responded with four consecutive goals to take a 24-point lead.

In the second quarter, the visitors managed only one point despite having the wind in their favour. After a downpour in the third period, the game turned into a contest, but the Swans held onto a 25-point advantage. The match was attended by 4,325 spectators. Ellie Blackburn led Western Bulldogs in possessions with 29 and also scored a goal.

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