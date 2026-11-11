Siemens Energy proposes more than tripling dividend — OilPrice

Germany’s Siemens Energy has proposed paying a dividend of €2.30 per share for the 2026 fiscal year — more than three times the €0.70 paid a year earlier. The company ended its fiscal year on September 30 and reported record revenue and order volume, OilPrice reports.

Record revenue and orders

Siemens Energy’s revenue rose by 15.5% on a comparable basis to €44.2 billion. The increase in production was supported by capacity expansions at existing sites of the Gas Services and Grid Technologies divisions. Both businesses recorded their highest quarterly revenue ever.

Group orders increased by 18.8%. The Gas Services division posted the strongest growth, at 45.9%, while orders at Grid Technologies rose by 14.5%. In the United States, Siemens Energy’s group-level order volume increased by 70.8%.

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Siemens Gamesa results

The order-to-revenue ratio stood at 1.54, while the global order backlog reached a record €164 billion. The company’s profit margin more than doubled to 12.4%. Siemens Energy said it intends to achieve a margin of 20–22% by 2030 and increase revenue by 12–14% annually through the end of the decade.

Wind power division Siemens Gamesa ended the year slightly above break-even after several years of losses and restructuring. Profit before special items amounted to €8 million, compared with a loss of €1.4 billion in the 2025 fiscal year.

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