In Australia, the federal government’s special envoy on combating antisemitism, Jillian Segal, proposed transferring some oversight functions over ABC and SBS to an external independent ombudsman. The Guardian reports, citing ASECA’s updated priorities plan released on Friday.

In the plan, Segal said that coverage of the war in Gaza and other topics related to Israel and the Middle East should be subject to more detailed analysis and independent review. She referred to concerns over coverage that critics consider subjective, inaccurate and disproportionate.

Proposal for external oversight

The document envisages that a government-appointed group could review previous ABC and SBS content. The government is also urged to consider transferring the ombudsman powers of the two broadcasters to an external independent ombudsman, following the model used in telecommunications and banking services.

According to Segal, she received numerous complaints from Australia’s Jewish community regarding ABC and SBS materials that are perceived there as disproportionate, misleading or inaccurate. Some community representatives, she said, see a link between what they consider one-sided coverage and negative or hostile attitudes toward people who support or sympathize with Israel. ABC and SBS had previously rejected calls for external oversight.

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Proposals for arts institutions and universities

The updated plan also proposes allowing state-funded arts organizations to set mandatory conditions for artists and terminate grant funding if they promote antisemitism. All arts organizations, private and public, are urged to develop rules on the use of venues, festivals and stages, including regarding artists’ personal political or ideological activism outside the stated program.

For universities, Segal proposes allowing grant bodies to impose mandatory conditions on researchers, including terminating funding in cases of antisemitic statements or actions. She stressed that these proposals are not intended to suppress criticism of Israel.

During Senate hearings, Segal also expressed concern about the tone and frequency of ABC’s coverage of Gaza. She criticized SBS for using Gaza Health Ministry data on the death toll, saying the figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants and are inflated. At the same time, a spokesperson for the UN secretary-general said that the Organization often cites data from this agency, while an independent review of part of the data found no significant discrepancies.

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