Iraqi government forces entered the Jurf al-Sakhr area south of Baghdad on November 20, where the pro-Iranian Kataib Hezbollah group has been present for more than a decade. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the sides reached a compromise intended to prevent a direct confrontation.

Entry of government units

An AFP correspondent saw police officers pass through the first Kataib Hezbollah checkpoint, where the group’s fighters remained. Iraqi state media reported that combined forces had begun entering the area, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, for redeployment.

According to the government, an army unit, federal police, energy police, and two Popular Mobilization Forces units were deployed to the area. This is an alliance of groups integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces, which also includes brigades of pro-Iranian groups. One AFP source said the deployment of Popular Mobilization Forces units was a key element of the compromise.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute over the area

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi this week set a deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to leave Jurf al-Sakhr. The government said oil smuggling was taking place in the area, but the group denied this. A Kataib Hezbollah representative meanwhile told AFP that the formation would not leave Jurf al-Sakhr.

Amid the dispute, Iranian commander Esmail Qaani visited Iraq and met with officials, including Ali al-Zaidi and the leader of Kataib Hezbollah. Three Iraqi sources, including two representatives of pro-Iranian formations, told AFP that Qaani helped ease tensions. Two of them claimed that he secured a one-month deadline to resolve the issue.

Strategic territory

Jurf al-Sakhr consists mainly of deserted villages and agricultural land, but has become a militarized zone. According to AFP, the area likely contains bases, weapons depots, and workshops linked to missiles and drones. The area is strategically important because of its proximity to Baghdad and the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

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