Yemen’s government-aligned Nation’s Shield Forces reported a large-scale surprise offensive against Houthi positions in Lahj province. According to the formation, dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded during the operation on the Al-Muhawala front in the Al-Mudaraba wa Ras al-Ara district, while others abandoned their positions. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this.

Offensive in Lahj

The Nation’s Shield Forces said that units from the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth brigades of the first division were involved in the offensive. Government forces also said they had established control over the Kahbub front near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and released a video which, they said, shows troops deploying in mountainous terrain.

The Fourth Military Region separately reported a strike on a Houthi military vehicle on the Al-Maqatira front in Lahj. According to its information, the vehicle was transporting field supplies and equipment.

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Fighting and civilian casualties

In Taiz province, government troops said they were repelling Houthi attacks in several directions with the support of the Popular Resistance. According to the state-run SABA agency, Houthi fire hit an ambulance in the Al-Awat area on Sunday: the wounded person being transported and his father were killed, while a crew member was injured.

The Joint Medical Emergency Committee in Taiz condemned the shelling of ambulances and medical personnel. According to the committee, this incident was the third attack on ambulances since the beginning of the latest phase of fighting; earlier information also indicated that another vehicle had been shelled in the area.

According to SABA, another nine civilians, including two children and two women, were injured as a result of shelling, gunfire, and sniper attacks in several areas of Taiz. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree, meanwhile, said that areas controlled by the group had been subjected to 91 airstrikes in several Yemeni provinces during the previous 24 hours.

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