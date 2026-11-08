Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces and their allies have claimed to have captured the city of Makja in Blue Nile State in southeastern Sudan. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the group announced the capture of the city after establishing control over Sali, Al-Keili and Bakori.

These claims have not been independently verified. Blue Nile State authorities acknowledged that troop deployments and territorial control were changing in certain areas, but did not directly confirm that alliance forces had entered Makja. The Sudanese army also neither confirmed nor denied the loss of the city.

Statements by the sides regarding Makja

The Tasis alliance, which includes the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, released a video showing fighters from these groups and Al-Bishi paramilitary forces affiliated with the Rapid Support Forces in Makja.

Social media platforms supporting the army claimed that there were no military personnel in the city when the allied forces entered it, and that army units had allegedly left the area about three months earlier. They called the circulated videos an element of information warfare.

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Makja is located in the Bau area in the southwest of Blue Nile State, about 90 kilometers from its administrative center, Ed Damazin. On September 20, a local official told Anadolu Agency that the army and allied forces had repelled an attack by the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North on Makja and Mada.

Reports of downed drones

Separately, the Sudanese army said that its air defense had shot down an enemy FH-95 drone on the morning of November 8 over the Ayal-Bahit area in West Kordofan State. The drone operator was not named.

The Rapid Support Forces, for their part, reported the alleged downing of a Sudanese army Bayraktar Akıncı drone over the front in Blue Nile State. Both claims regarding downed drones could not be independently verified either, while photos of wreckage released by the group did not make it possible to establish the type of aircraft or the time and place of its crash.

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