US forces in the Middle East are ready to begin large-scale military operations against Iran within 96 hours after a corresponding order from US President Donald Trump. NDTV reported this, citing CNN and two US officials. According to them, sufficient forces have already been deployed in the region to conduct operations, but Trump has not yet made a decision on a new offensive.

Possible targets

According to CNN, military commanders are preparing for operations that could go beyond limited strikes on Iranian radars, missile launchers and other military facilities. US Central Command and the Pentagon are working on a broader list of potential targets, including Iran’s energy infrastructure, military facilities and nuclear installations.

Current and former US officials familiar with military planning believe that a decision on new strikes could be made by the end of the year. At the same time, they describe the period after the US midterm elections as a more likely time for such a decision. A Pentagon representative told CNN that the department develops and carries out military options ordered by the president.

Risk of a response from Iran and the Houthis

US intelligence assessments indicate concern over a possible response from Iran and Yemen’s Houthis in the event of a new wave of attacks by the United States and Israel. Sources familiar with such assessments told CNN that Tehran and the Houthis take seriously the possibility of renewed US strikes.

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If Iran becomes a target, Tehran and the Houthis could quickly respond with strikes against US personnel and facilities in the region, and such a response could potentially extend beyond the Middle East. According to CNN, an October 23 memorandum from US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio states that Iran has significantly stepped up efforts to target US personnel, and planning for such actions has reached advanced stages in the Middle East and in certain other countries.

Israel’s position

Israel, according to CNN sources, was preparing for possible new strikes on Iran and sought US support. An Israeli source claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to persuade Trump to conduct a joint operation before the elections but did not receive approval. The Israeli prime minister’s office called this claim fake news.

According to sources, Israel postponed immediate strike plans but continues to prepare for a possible coordinated operation with Washington. One reason for the delay was said to be Israel’s need for US air and missile defense support in the event of a possible response from Iran or the Houthis.

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