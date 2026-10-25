On the sidelines of the 17th session of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in Armenia, seven countries received $50,000 each in seed grants for conservation projects. Costa Rica, Mexico, Nigeria, Nepal, Zambia, Rwanda and Kenya received funding under the Rapid Deployment Mechanism, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Support for the 30×30 target

The grants were provided by the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. The funds are intended to help countries progress toward the 30×30 target — conserving at least 30% of land and sea by 2030. The Rapid Deployment Mechanism provides small, flexible grants designed to cover projects’ initial needs and attract larger-scale funding.

Nigeria received a grant for a project to strengthen ecological connectivity, develop terrestrial and marine other effective area-based conservation measures, and assess the management effectiveness of protected areas. The project will be implemented by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation.

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Projects of the seven countries

According to the foundation, in cooperation with the federal Ministry of Environment, it will provide scientific and technical support to the Nigerian government. The project includes identifying, mapping and describing priority terrestrial and marine other effective area-based conservation measures, assessing protected-area management, and developing a national management-effectiveness assessment system.

Nigeria’s representative to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, Sikeade Egbuwalo, said the support would also help address the problem of habitat fragmentation. Costa Rica will use the funds to improve management of Cocos Island National Park, while Mexico will use them to create underwater acoustic baseline data and manage marine protected areas.

The projects of Nepal, Zambia, Rwanda and Kenya concern the recognition of other effective area-based conservation measures, wetland inventories, ecological connectivity, and the conservation of marine ecosystems with the participation of local communities. Kenya’s representative was unable to attend the award ceremony.

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