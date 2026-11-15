Computer models indicate that the magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune may change their tilt by tens of degrees over several decades. Researchers link the unusual shape and significant tilt of these fields to changes in the electrical conductivity of matter deep within the ice giants, ScienceDaily reports.

The results of the study, published in the journal Communications Physics, were obtained by a group of scientists from the University of Texas at Austin in collaboration with colleagues from the University of California, Los Angeles, Imperial College London, and Northumbria University.

Electrical conductivity in planetary interiors

A planet's magnetic field is created by a dynamo process: the movement of electrically conductive fluid inside generates magnetic forces. On Earth, this process occurs in the liquid outer core, and the magnetic axis is tilted by about 11 degrees from the rotational axis.

In contrast, Uranus's magnetic dipole is tilted by 59 degrees, while Neptune's is tilted by 47 degrees. Both planets are about four times wider than Earth. According to scientists' estimates, their interiors contain hydrogen, helium, water, ammonia, methane, and rocky material, but the exact composition remains unknown.

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The authors modeled various versions of the planets' internal structure, taking into account fluid motion, temperature changes, and the interaction of magnetic forces. They suggest that matter becomes more electrically conductive with depth: under extreme pressure and temperature, water molecules may break down into ions capable of carrying electric current.

Observations of auroras

In some simulation scenarios, the tilt of the ice giants' magnetic axis changed by tens of degrees in just a few decades. This means that the fields of Uranus and Neptune may now differ significantly from those recorded by the Voyager 2 spacecraft during its flybys of the planets in the 1980s.

This conclusion is still a model prediction rather than a confirmed observation. Scientists are analyzing infrared images of Uranus and Neptune obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope. They are paying particular attention to auroras and the structure of the ionosphere, as these phenomena are linked to the planets' magnetic activity. The data are planned to be compared with Voyager 2 measurements and the results of new simulations.

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