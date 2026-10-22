Kim Aris, the son of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, said that on October 22 he spoke with his mother for the first time in more than five years. According to Myanmar’s authorities, Aung San Suu Kyi has been under house arrest in the country’s capital, Naypyidaw, since the 2021 military coup.

A conversation after isolation

Aris said on Facebook that he had finally been able to speak with his mother and hear her voice again. He noted that this means a great deal to him.

According to Channel NewsAsia, Aris lives in the United Kingdom. AFP was unable to immediately contact him, and it is not specified how the conversation took place.

He added photographs to the post in which he is believed to be standing near Myanmar’s embassy in London. Aris thanked people who had supported him and his mother and stressed that one conversation does not mean the family has regular access to Aung San Suu Kyi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

House arrest in Naypyidaw

Myanmar’s military kept Aung San Suu Kyi in near-total isolation after the February 2021 coup, which ended a decade of limited democratic changes in the country. She won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to establish democracy in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s authorities said that in April, Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred from a prison in Naypyidaw to house arrest. In August, they released photographs of the former leader meeting with a Red Cross representative.

This week, the authorities also said that Aung San Suu Kyi had received a parcel from Britain’s King Charles III containing two books about soils and a sealed diplomatic message. Buckingham Palace did not comment on the contents of the message.

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