In Geneva, title challenger Javokhir Sindarov defeated reigning world champion Dommaraju Gukesh in the fifth game of the match for the chess crown. After four draws, Sindarov capitalized on his opponent's mistake in the endgame and took a 3-2 lead in the match, Der Spiegel reports.

Endgame mistake

Sindarov played White and chose the Réti Opening with a King's Indian Attack. In the previous two games in which the challenger had the white pieces, Gukesh used the Berlin Defence and secured draws twice. The new opening choice prevented the world champion from using this variation.

After the opening, Sindarov had a slightly better position and more time to consider his moves. However, in the middlegame, Gukesh complicated the play, and the challenger lost his small advantage due to inaccuracies. The players reached an equal endgame with queens and rooks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match score

Under time pressure, Gukesh offered a queen exchange, which turned out to be a serious mistake. Sindarov accepted the exchange and gained a significant advantage: he created the threat of advancing a pawn to the last rank and promoting it to a queen. Gukesh was unable to prevent this and resigned in a hopeless position.

After the game, Sindarov called it very difficult and said that after his opponent's mistake, he was completely confident of victory. Gukesh acknowledged that he had made a mistake under time pressure. The world champion will be the player who is first to score 7.5 points. The sixth game will take place on Monday, with Gukesh playing White.

Read us on