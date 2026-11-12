Cindy Holscher projected to win Kansas governor’s race — The Hill

In the United States, Democratic state senator Cindy Holscher is projected to win the Kansas governor’s race. According to Decision Desk HQ, she will keep the governor’s office in Democratic Party hands and, if the result is confirmed, succeed Laura Kelly, who could not run for another term.

As The Hill reports, Holscher surpassed Kansas Senate President, Republican Ty Masterson, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. As of Wednesday afternoon, Holscher had received just over 50% of the vote, while Masterson had 49.6%.

Election in a Trump-leaning state

Holscher’s projected victory will extend Democratic control of the governor’s office in a state where Trump won in 2024 by a margin of about 16 percentage points. Kansas has repeatedly elected Democratic governors; Kelly, in particular, won competitive elections in 2018 and 2022.

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The open governor’s office was considered one of the Republicans’ best opportunities to win a governorship this year. A week before the vote, Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from “Lean Republican” to “Toss Up.”

Holscher’s campaign

Before the election, Decision Desk HQ estimated Masterson’s chances of winning at 65%. In the organization’s polling average, he led Holscher by 48% to 46.5%.

In the primary, Holscher, whom the outlet calls the more progressive candidate, defeated state senator Ethan Corson. He was backed by Kelly and former Kansas governor Kathleen Sebelius. During the general campaign, Holscher criticized Masterson over the construction of data centers, called for a moratorium on such projects, and also supported expanding Medicaid and increasing funding for special education.

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