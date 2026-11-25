Singapore and Japan have agreed to develop the joint Singapan naval exercises and hold them regularly. The sides will also consider the possibility of organizing submarine rescue exercises. The agreements were reached during a meeting between Singapore’s Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing and Japan’s Defence Minister Koizumi Shinjiro in Tokyo.

The first exercise was held in August

The first bilateral Singapan exercise took place in late August in waters near Japan in the Pacific Ocean, Channel NewsAsia reports. The Republic of Singapore Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force exchanged personnel between ships, practised conventional warfare tasks and operational planning, and visited each other’s ships in port.

A joint statement said the ministers reaffirmed their intention to strengthen interaction between the naval forces of both countries. They also plan to advance information-sharing and cooperation initiatives to strengthen maritime security.

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Maritime security and cooperation with ASEAN

Chan Chun Sing and Koizumi Shinjiro discussed the regional security situation, bilateral defence cooperation, and the importance of open sea routes for both states. The ministers expressed a shared interest in peace and stability in the region, particularly in maritime security, and agreed to combine knowledge and technology to respond to common challenges.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries. The sides also discussed Japan’s interaction with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Singapore will chair ASEAN in 2027, and Japan said it intends to fully support the work of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting and its format with partner states.

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