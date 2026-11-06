Singapore and Malaysia will increase the quota for licensed cross-border taxis from 300 to 500 for each country starting November 16, 2026. The decision was made to improve transport links between the two countries, Channel NewsAsia reports.

One thousand licensed taxis

Following the expansion, the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme will be able to cover up to 1,000 licensed cross-border taxis in total, instead of the current combined quota of 600 vehicles. Singapore's Ministry of Transport and Malaysia's Ministry of Transport announced the changes in a joint statement on November 6.

The ministries said that passengers and drivers will have more options for travel between the countries, as well as more convenient transport conditions.

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New ride-hailing services

Two additional operators will also join the scheme: Singapore's CDG Zig and Malaysia's Kumpool. They will operate alongside GrabCar, bringing the number of licensed ride-hailing services under the programme to three.

The changes continue measures introduced in May. At that time, the authorities added designated pick-up points for booked vehicles, introduced more flexible passenger drop-off rules and strengthened measures against illegal domestic trips. Under the updated scheme, passengers may be dropped off anywhere in Singapore, and in Malaysia, within designated areas of Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

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