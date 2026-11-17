The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Bundesbank successfully tested a cross-border settlement mechanism between the euro and the Singapore dollar. The Project Simbolon trial used wholesale central bank digital currencies; DBS and Deutsche Bank also participated, while Partior was the technology provider.

Settlements without a shared platform

As CoinDesk reports, the test was intended to reduce settlement risk — a situation in which a bank transfers one currency but does not receive another. According to the Bank for International Settlements, around 10% of daily foreign exchange transactions, or about $1.4 trillion, are conducted through processes that create such risk for banks.

Within the project, the central banks’ systems operated on separate tokenized ledgers. Zero-knowledge proofs — a cryptographic method that makes it possible to verify information without access to its underlying data — were used to coordinate payments between them. Each ledger could verify that the other part of the transaction was locked, meaning neither currency could complete settlement separately from the other.

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Limitations of the current system

Transactions involving the euro and the Singapore dollar can already be protected by a banking system that simultaneously completes both legs of the deal. However, it is available only during an approximately five-hour daily window when the payment systems of both central banks are operating at the same time. Project Simbolon tested whether central bank ledgers could provide such a mechanism with different system operating hours and without a shared platform or trusted intermediary.

Singapore is the world’s third-largest foreign exchange hub: in April 2025, $1.49 trillion in currency was traded there daily, including around $203 billion in transactions involving the euro. The central banks said that broader use of the tested mechanism would require an assessment of legal, regulatory and operational requirements, as well as governance rules. A full report on the project is due to be published on Wednesday.

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