In Singapore, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry raised its forecast for the country’s gross domestic product growth in 2026 to about 6%. The previous estimate projected growth of 4.5–5.5%. The ministry cited strong global demand related to the development of artificial intelligence as the reason for revising the forecast, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Third-quarter data

In the third quarter of 2026, Singapore’s economy grew by 6.1% year-on-year. This was above the preliminary estimate of 5.4%, but below the second-quarter figure, when growth stood at 6.4%.

Seasonally adjusted, GDP grew by 1.5% in July–September compared with the previous quarter, following 1.8% in the second quarter. Over the first nine months of the year, the economy expanded by 6.2% year-on-year.

The main growth drivers in the third quarter were wholesale trade, manufacturing, and the financial and insurance sectors. AI-related demand supported sales of machinery, equipment and components in wholesale trade, as well as electronics manufacturing and precision engineering.

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At the same time, retail trade and food and beverage establishments declined. The ministry linked this, in particular, to increased spending by the country’s residents abroad amid more active outbound tourism.

Outlook for 2027

For 2027, the ministry forecasts Singapore’s GDP growth to slow to 2.5–4.5%. The agency expects weaker growth rates among most of the country’s key trading partners and a slower increase in new AI investments after the high levels of 2026.

Among the risks to the global economy, the ministry cites a possible correction in financial markets due to doubts about the sustainability of the global AI cycle, a further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, and a renewed increase in energy prices. These factors could intensify inflationary pressure and lead to tighter global financial conditions.

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