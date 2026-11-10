In Singapore, the authorities plan to allocate about S$25 million, or US$19.6 million, for a new tier of grant support for employers that create jobs for persons with disabilities with moderate support needs. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing a statement by Minister for Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung.

New grant tier

The funds will be provided under a new tier of the Enabling Employment Grant called S-EEG, where the letter S stands for stronger support. The funding is intended for businesses employing a significant number of persons with disabilities who require moderate support.

At the initial stage, about S$25 million is planned for S-EEG. Singapore’s national disability agency, SG Enable, is expected to announce the first call for applications by the end of 2026. According to Ong Ye Kung, implementing the programme should help better determine what support employers need for the sustainable employment of persons with disabilities.

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The minister noted that companies may incur additional costs for redesigning workplaces, training, adapting offices, as well as enhanced supervision or professional support for employees. In the first half of 2027, the government plans to consolidate existing employer grants into a single Enabling Employment Grant, which will help cover expenses, including workplace redesign and training.

Target for 2030

Currently, slightly more than one-third of working-age persons with disabilities in Singapore are employed. The government aims to increase this figure to 40% by 2030.

Separately, the authorities are expanding the network of day activity centres and sheltered workshops: 2,300 places will be added there by 2030, bringing total capacity to 5,800. SG Enable also plans to establish 12 Enabling Services Hubs by 2028, connecting persons with disabilities and their caregivers with resources, community programmes and future care planning services.

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