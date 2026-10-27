Singapore is considering strengthening existing legislation, including the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, and adopting new rules to respond to companies that may be linked to haze. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said this on October 27, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Closing enforcement gaps

According to Fu, the aim of the possible changes is to close enforcement gaps, strengthen corporate accountability and expand the authorities’ ability to investigate transboundary haze incidents and take decisive action. She stressed that haze is preventable and that companies must be accountable for the environmental impact of their operations and supply chains.

The minister said that Singapore is prepared to use a broader range of legal, regulatory and economic tools. According to her, companies with interests in Singapore may be subject to scrutiny not only by regulators, but also by investors, financial institutions and the market.

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Requests to companies

Singapore has already begun taking action in connection with the recent haze. On October 19, the Singapore Environment Council announced temporary restrictions on the certification of Indonesian paper company Asia Pulp & Paper under the Singapore Green Labelling Scheme. The company was required to submit daily reports on its fire response.

On October 23, Singapore’s National Environment Agency, for the first time since the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act came into force, sent notices to 10 companies registered in the country requesting documents and information. These companies operate in the palm oil or forestry sectors and have land concessions in Indonesia or are linked to businesses that hold such concessions. The agency is also requesting additional data from 10 Indonesian companies that received such notices during the previous week.

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