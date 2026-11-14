Singapore has authorised a carbon project in Rwanda aimed at expanding public access to safe drinking water. This is the first such authorisation under an implementation agreement between Singapore and Rwanda, and the first among Singapore’s six active bilateral agreements on international carbon markets, Channel NewsAsia reports.

300,000 ceramic filters

The Safe Water Supply Project was developed by Climate Bridge International. Under the project, 300,000 ceramic water filters are planned to be distributed to households and early childhood development centres in Rwanda. Particular attention will be given to the country’s Western Province.

The filters are intended to make it possible to purify water without boiling it using firewood or charcoal. Singapore’s National Environment Agency said this would reduce emissions and indoor air pollution associated with this method of water purification. According to the agency, the reduced need to collect firewood will also free up time for education, earning an income and participating in community life.

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Expected climate impact

According to the agency, the project could reach about 1.8 million people and reduce approximately 780,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions between 2026 and 2030. Distribution of the first 10,000 filters began in June, while the remainder is planned to be gradually distributed in 2027.

At Stage B of the three-tier procedure, Singapore and Rwanda are to issue letters of authorisation. They will signify both countries’ approval of the generation of carbon credits in accordance with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. As the agency noted, more than 20 other projects are still undergoing assessment under the Singapore-Rwanda agreement.

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