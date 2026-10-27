Singapore and Indonesia agreed in Jakarta on October 27 to establish a joint working group to coordinate action on forest and land fires that cause transboundary haze. The group will exchange information about companies that may be linked to the fires, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Data sharing and evidence

The agreement was announced by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Indonesian Foreign Minister Armanatha Nasir at a joint press conference. Nasir said Indonesia was ready to cooperate with Singapore and other parties to hold those responsible accountable.

According to him, Singapore offered to provide data on companies linked to the fires. The working group will combine information sharing, financial intelligence and cross-border evidence gathering. The parties will also consider asset recovery where possible. Balakrishnan said the mechanism should ensure close coordination between the two countries and have a deterrent effect on companies.

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Hotline between the countries

Singapore and Indonesia also agreed to strengthen communication through a hotline at the ministerial and senior-official levels. Nasir explained that the channel would be used to promptly resolve possible differences on bilateral issues.

Earlier, Singaporean authorities announced additional measures due to periods of unhealthy air quality that have continued since September 4. In particular, the Ministry of Law created a special group of legal, audit and investigative firms to examine companies that may have been responsible for or contributed to the fires. The National Environment Agency also sent requests for documents and information to 10 Singaporean companies — for the first time since the relevant transboundary haze pollution law came into force.

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